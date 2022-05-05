- Advertisement -

Queen Ciara aka Obofowaa has finally broken silence on the fast trending rumours that her husband, Rev Obofour, has married a 2nd wife.

This yet to be authenticated news was first published on the internet by Rev Obofur’s known nemesis, Prophet Manasseh, who is noted for always attacking the show-off man of God.

As alleged by Manasseh in an audio that took over social media trends just about 3 days ago, Manasseh firmly stated that Rev Obofur’s 2nd wife’s name is Maame Lizzy and there currently enjoying their honeymoon in London.

Although, Rev Obofour has kept mute all this while over the brouhaha but Queen Ciara has finally opened up on the whole saga.

Taken to her Instagram page to address the issue, Obofowaa has rubbished the claims that Rev Obofour has added another wife to her.

Queen Ciara additionally shared a video of herself and Rev Obofur chopping serious love during one of their vacations abroad.

She captioned the video as;

“You’re that part of me I’ll always need.

“You are the source of my joy, the center of my world and the whole of my heart.

“Everywhere I look I am reminded of your love and your care ?. Love you Kwaku . Good morning to my beautiful family and friends ???”

Rev Obofour was first accused of marrying Ghana’s most beautiful contestant Bianca, and now Maame Lizzy.

Shocking the loudmouth man of God has failed to talk about the whole saga althuigh his name is being dragged in the mud almost everyday.