Prophet Manasseh Kwabena Boateng, a popular man of God who was once an ally of Rev Obofour has alleged that the leader and general overseer of Annionted Palace chapel has married another woman.

According to Manasseh in a circulating audio, Rev Obofour’s second wife is called Maame Lizzie and Queen Ciara is very much aware of this development.

Manasseh who has been a thorn in the flesh for Rev Obofour for some years now also added that the man of God is currently enjoying his honeymoon with Maame Lizzie in London.

Manasseh further alleged that Queen Ciara has now found solace in using Tiktok because she’s not very happy with her husband’s decision to add another woman to her.

About three weeks ago, it was alleged that Rev Obofour has walked the aisle with Ghana’s Most Beautiful’s Baci.

It was later confirmed that the news was false and Baci’s husband wasn’t Rev Obofour as earlier speculated.