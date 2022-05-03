type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentRev Obofour allegedly marries a second wife (Details)
Entertainment

Rev Obofour allegedly marries a second wife (Details)

By Armani Brooklyn
Marry your best friend - Queen Ciara advise young people
Rev. Obofour and Queen Ciara
- Advertisement -

Prophet Manasseh Kwabena Boateng, a popular man of God who was once an ally of Rev Obofour has alleged that the leader and general overseer of Annionted Palace chapel has married another woman.

According to Manasseh in a circulating audio, Rev Obofour’s second wife is called Maame Lizzie and Queen Ciara is very much aware of this development.

Manasseh who has been a thorn in the flesh for Rev Obofour for some years now also added that the man of God is currently enjoying his honeymoon with Maame Lizzie in London.

Manasseh further alleged that Queen Ciara has now found solace in using Tiktok because she’s not very happy with her husband’s decision to add another woman to her.

About three weeks ago, it was alleged that Rev Obofour has walked the aisle with Ghana’s Most Beautiful’s Baci.

It was later confirmed that the news was false and Baci’s husband wasn’t Rev Obofour as earlier speculated.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, May 3, 2022
    Accra
    clear sky
    79.2 ° F
    79.2 °
    79.2 °
    89 %
    1.9mph
    0 %
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News