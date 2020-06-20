Obour loses Asante Akyem South NPP parliamentary primaries

- Advertisement -

Former MUSIGA President, Bice Osei Kuffour aka Obour has lost massively in the Asante Akyem South NPP parliamentary primaries.

He lost to the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) Kwaku Asante-Boateng. Obour had 296 votes, whilst Mr Asante-Boateng polled 360 votes to retain the sit.

Ever since Obour declared his intentions of contesting as a parliamentarian on the ticket of the NPP party some political figures and other top celebrities came at him.

The likes of Criss Waddle, D-Black and co are happy as their predictions have come to reality because they think Obour didn’t work hard enough when he was MUSIGA President.

See confirmed results below;