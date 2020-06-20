type here...
Obour loses Asante Akyem South NPP parliamentary primaries

By Mr. Tabernacle
Former MUSIGA President, Bice Osei Kuffour aka Obour has lost massively in the Asante Akyem South NPP parliamentary primaries.

He lost to the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) Kwaku Asante-Boateng. Obour had 296 votes, whilst Mr Asante-Boateng polled 360 votes to retain the sit.

Ever since Obour declared his intentions of contesting as a parliamentarian on the ticket of the NPP party some political figures and other top celebrities came at him.

The likes of Criss Waddle, D-Black and co are happy as their predictions have come to reality because they think Obour didn’t work hard enough when he was MUSIGA President.

See confirmed results below;

