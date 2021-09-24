- Advertisement -

Milovan Rajevac has been reappointed as the new head coach of the Black Stars, 11 years after he resigned.

The 67-year-old Serbian trainer’s appointment as the coach of the Senior National Team of Ghana was confirmed Friday, September 24, 2021.

This is the second time Milovan has been given the nod to lead the Black Stars of Ghana, having initially been appointed in 2008, succeeding French manager, Claude Le Roy.

He replaces Charles Kwablan Akonnor who was fired after 18 months in charge of the Black Stars.

After the dismissal of C.K Akonnor on September 14, 2021, a three-member committee was appointed and tasked to find the country a new manager, with a number of names suggested.

The committee settled on Milovan who has been handed a one-year deal with an option for a further year if he qualifies the Black Stars to the World Cup. He will earn $30K every month.

Milovan Rajevac left the Black Stars job after a successful spell between 2007 and 2010 which culminated in a historic quarter-final exit at the 2010 World Cup in Brazil. Under his tenure, the Black Stars also reached the final of the 2010 Nation’s cup.

Rajevac will be assisted by Dortmund assistant coach Otto Addo and Maxwell Konadu.

Richard Kingson has also been reappointed as the new goalkeepers’ trainer.

In his first stint, Milovan led the team in 28 games, winning 12, losing 11 and drawing 5 during his two-year stint in Ghana.

Since the Serbian left the job in 2010, he has coached Saudi club Al-Ahli, Qatar, Algeria, and Thailand.