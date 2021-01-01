- Advertisement -

After visiting Antoa, a powerful and popular deity in Ashanti Region to curse Fameye over claims that he owes him $50k, CEO of OGB Music Ogidi Brown went to church on 31st-night.

Yesterday, 31st December 2020 all the annual churchgoers, sinners and part-time Christians went to church to show reverence to God for the love shown on them and the tender mercies he furnished.

As such, Ogidi Brown run to church after resorting to Antoa. Looking sober and ‘innocent’ in a photo sighted, the talent manager and singer raised his hands as a sign of surrendering to God.

See the photo below;

Ogidi Brown

The singer and music producer, was seen in a spirit-filled mood in the video as he sang and worshipped God for all His goodness throughout the year 2020.

Watch a video of him singing in Church;