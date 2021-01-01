type here...
GhPage Entertainment Ogidi Brown goes to church on 31st-night after visiting Antoa to curse...
Entertainment

Ogidi Brown goes to church on 31st-night after visiting Antoa to curse Fameye

By Mr. Tabernacle
Ogidi Brown goes to church on 31st-night
Ogidi Brown goes to church on 31st-night
- Advertisement -

After visiting Antoa, a powerful and popular deity in Ashanti Region to curse Fameye over claims that he owes him $50k, CEO of OGB Music Ogidi Brown went to church on 31st-night.

Yesterday, 31st December 2020 all the annual churchgoers, sinners and part-time Christians went to church to show reverence to God for the love shown on them and the tender mercies he furnished.

As such, Ogidi Brown run to church after resorting to Antoa. Looking sober and ‘innocent’ in a photo sighted, the talent manager and singer raised his hands as a sign of surrendering to God.

See the photo below;

Ogidi Brown
Ogidi Brown

The singer and music producer, was seen in a spirit-filled mood in the video as he sang and worshipped God for all His goodness throughout the year 2020.

Watch a video of him singing in Church;

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, January 1, 2021
Accra
few clouds
87.8 ° F
87.8 °
87.8 °
66 %
4.2mph
20 %
Fri
86 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News