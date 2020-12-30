type here...
GhPage Entertainment Ogidi Brown shares video of himself at Antoa to invoke curses on...
Entertainment

Ogidi Brown shares video of himself at Antoa to invoke curses on Fameye

By Mr. Tabernacle
Ogidi Brown and Fameye
Ogidi Brown and Fameye
- Advertisement -

Artist Manager, singer and CEO of OGB Music, Ogidi Brown bent on carrying his death threats on his former protege and signee Fameye has gone to Antoa to invoke curses on him.

He had earlier said in a video that he would visit Antoa -a popular shrine located in the Ashanti Region which is regarded to be a place where one can get their problems solved once and for all -to kill him.

Subscribe to watch new videos

Well, Ogidi Brown has walked the talk as he has gone there to see the Chief Priest to carry out his plans on Fameye who he claims owes him $50K. This is getting really serious by the day.

In a video shared on his social media page, the singer/manager captioned “Papa any3 hwee aa bone ny3 hwee” , translated in English as;, ‘If good thing does not mean anything to people, then doing bad is also nothing”.

Watch the video below;

Meanwhile, unbothered Fameye real name Peter Famiyeh Bozah has released his latest single titled ‘Pay Me’ which features Lord Paper in the wake of his fight with Ogidi Brown.

Per the title of the song, many people were thinking Fameye was going to use the opportunity to address the issue or attack Ogidi Brown.

But it turned out that the song had nothing of that sort as Fameye and Lord Paper did what they do best without even addressing or mentioning Ogidi Brown’s name.

Listen to the song below;

Subscribe to watch new videos
Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Accra
few clouds
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
70 %
1.9mph
20 %
Wed
86 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News