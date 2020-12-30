Ogidi Brown shares video of himself at Antoa to invoke curses on Fameye

- Advertisement -

Artist Manager, singer and CEO of OGB Music, Ogidi Brown bent on carrying his death threats on his former protege and signee Fameye has gone to Antoa to invoke curses on him.

He had earlier said in a video that he would visit Antoa -a popular shrine located in the Ashanti Region which is regarded to be a place where one can get their problems solved once and for all -to kill him.

Well, Ogidi Brown has walked the talk as he has gone there to see the Chief Priest to carry out his plans on Fameye who he claims owes him $50K. This is getting really serious by the day.

In a video shared on his social media page, the singer/manager captioned “Papa any3 hwee aa bone ny3 hwee” , translated in English as;, ‘If good thing does not mean anything to people, then doing bad is also nothing”.

Watch the video below;

Meanwhile, unbothered Fameye real name Peter Famiyeh Bozah has released his latest single titled ‘Pay Me’ which features Lord Paper in the wake of his fight with Ogidi Brown.

Per the title of the song, many people were thinking Fameye was going to use the opportunity to address the issue or attack Ogidi Brown.

But it turned out that the song had nothing of that sort as Fameye and Lord Paper did what they do best without even addressing or mentioning Ogidi Brown’s name.

Listen to the song below;