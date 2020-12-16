type here...
Ogidi Brown threatens to beat prophets over fake election prophecies

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Ogidi Brown
Ogidi Brown
OGB Music owner, Ogidi Brown, has sent a stern warning to prophets who gave false prophecies prior to the 2020 election.

The record label owner in a new video called for an end to all the fake prophecies going around.

In his candid opinion, if there is ever going to be any massive uproar in the country, these so-called men of God would have a hand in it.

He explained that if not controlled, these prophets could put Ghana in a state of confusion and sunder.

The Italy-based artiste mentioned that their contradicting prophecies make the church in general an object of ridicule.

The impaired young man revealed that he promised to give any man of God who could heal him and let him walk again a mansion but none of these so-called prophets could.

In 2015, Ogidi was involved in a near-fatal car accident in Italy which confined him to a wheelchair.

”Keep your mouths shut and stop disrespecting the name of God. We have had enough of your false prophecies. When God gives you a prophecy, pray about it in your closset and don;t bring it to the public domain and cause confusion”, he said.

He sarcastically threatened to beat any prophet who gives any false prophecies moving forward.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Furthermore, Ogidi Brown expressed that even though God speaks, the disobedience of men could prevent prophecies from manifesting.

Meanwhile, in the build-up to the 2020 polls, prophets including Nigel Gaisie, Rev. Owusu Bempah, and Rev. Badu Kobi among others gave prophecies about the elections.

Nigel Gaisie and Rev. Badu Kobi both prophesied in favour of the NDC while Rev, Owusu Bempah was confident that Nana Akufo Addo was going to stay in office for another 4-year tenure.

Source:GHPAGE

