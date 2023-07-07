Ohemaa Woyeje talks about Dr Kwaku Oteng; Reveals the current relationship between them

- Advertisement -

Recall that in March this year, ace radio presenter and entrepreneur, Ohemaa Woyeje publicly revealed that she hasn’t been paid by Angel FM for the past three months.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Zionfelix, Ohemaa Woyeje explained that after her maternity leave expired at the beginning of this year, she’s yet to receive a single salary from her employers.



As disclosed by Ohemaa in her interview with Zionfelix, although she hasn’t officially written to her employers that she has resigned, nor has she been sacked, but her 3 months salary is yet to hit her account.

Ohemaa Woyeje

In the latter part of the interview, Ohemaa clarified that she has no intention of exiting ANgel FM despite the current problem with her salary and once she is done with whatever she’s doing abroad.

Ohemaa Woyeje who has now returned to Ghana from the Netherlands has clarified that Dr Kwaku Oteng was actually paying her but she wasn’t getting the notifications from her bank because her number disconnected.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM, Ohemaa Woyeje thanked Dr Kwaku Oteng and also described him as a very kind-hearted man.

