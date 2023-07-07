type here...
Guy stabs friend to death over a stick of cigarette (Video)
Lifestyle

Guy stabs friend to death over a stick of cigarette (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Guy stabs friend to death over a stick of cigarette
A sad video that has taken over social media trends shows a guy struggling for his life after he was stabbed in the stomach and neck by a friend over a stick of cigarette.

According to reports surrounding the video, a fierce disagreement ensued between the two friends nicknamed Al-Qaeda and Bhim.

Reportedly, Al-Qaeda bought two sticks of King-size cigarettes and Bhim claimed ownership of one.

This led to a quarrel and exchange of heavy blows over the ownership of the stick of cigarette.

During the tense moment, Bhim stabbed Al-Qaeda with a pair of scissors – making him bleed to death.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

