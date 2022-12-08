Award-winning Ghanaian radio presenter born Adjoa Yeboah Asuama Kusi, popularly known as Ohemaa Woyeje, has welcomed her second child and its a baby girl.

She made this information public via her social media pages on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

She quietly announced the news to the world by posting a picture of herself showing off her growing baby bulge and used three emojis to signify prayer and thanks.

Ohemaa Woyeje has had several congratulations from her friends, coworkers, and followers, all of whom are clearly delighted for her.

Earlier last year, Ohemaa revealed that she came under severe pressure after she failed to give birth after a year of tying the knot.

She added that her situation was worsened by the frustration she suffered at her former workplace.

According to Ohemaa Woyeje, people started badmouthing her when she did not get pregnant in the first year of her marriage.

She mentioned how people said unkind things about her. Some said that she did not have a womb!

“I got pregnant after a year and a few months. The first year that I didn’t get pregnant. If I tell you what I went through from everywhere, every angle. Some said I don’t even have a womb. You know our country. Just one-year oo.”