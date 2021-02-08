Multimedia sues Ohemaa Woyeje for breach of contract

Celebrated Ghanaian radio presenter Ohemaa Woyeje has been sued by her former employers for breaching a contract she signed with them.

This was made by the mid-morning host herself during an interview with Zionfelix where she explained her current relationship with the multimedia Group.

Ohemaa Woyeje who used to be the mid-morning host with Adom FM resigned and joined rebranded Angel FM which is owned by millionaire Kweku Oteng.

After her resignation, it emerged that she was not in the good books with her former employers and this prompted blogger Zionfelix to find out her current relationship with her.

In her submission, she stated that she is cool with them despite the fact that they have sued her for breaching a contract they signed together.

Explaining why she terminated her contract with them she made it clear that she was being frustarted by her former employers and had to choose between herself, her unborn baby and her job.

After consultation with her lawyers, they adviced her to just walk away and that was the decision she took.

She however, declined to speak more on the issue stating that the matter is still in court and wouldn’t be good to speak more about it.