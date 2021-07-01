type here...
Okada man cries for help after passenger stole his manhood

By Qwame Benedict
Okada man cries for help after passenger stole his manhood
Okada rider
A new video we have sighted on social media sees an okada man in tears like a baby and complaining of his missing manhood.

According to the narration, the incident happened in Lagos, Nigeria, where the Okada rider dropped off a passenger at his destination.

The okada rider continued that shortly after dropping off the passenger, he noticed that his manhood was nowhere to be found.

When he was questioned if he suspected anyone, the okada rider mentioned that he believed a big man he carried is the one responsible for his missing manhood.

He pleaded with people around to help him in getting his missing ‘property’ back.

Source:Ghpage

