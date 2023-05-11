Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

It is getting heated on social media. Okatakyie Afrifa has jumped to the defence of Nana Yaa Brefo and Dr Kwaku Oteng lambasting Kevin Taylor.

In a fresh video, Okatakyie Afrifa smashed Kevin into pieces while addressing his recent threats on the Adonko Company owned by CEO Dr Kwaku Oteng.

Recall, Kevin Taylor said he will use social media to expose what is in Adonko Bitters and make sure it is out of the market giving Dr Kwaku Oteng a 2-week ultimatum to carry out his plans.

Taylor in the video claimed that he will go to any extent to make sure he proves to Dr Kwaku Oteng that he is a force to reckon with and has the influence to cause mayhem to his business and make him poor.

Defender Okatakyie Afrifa has in equal measure spit venom on Kevin exposing his family and the kind of legacy his father left the family.

According to Afrifra, Taylor’s father couldn’t go any better for himself than to open a drinking spot at Obuasi, one of the popular towns in the Ashanti Region.

Afrifra means to say that Kevin Taylor has no moral right to come at a man (Dr Oteng) who owns an alcohol company that has employed over 2000 people compare to his father who could open a drinking spot.

