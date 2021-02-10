Okese 1 and Andy Dosty settle their differences as they apologise to each other

Andy Dosty and Okese 1 have settled their differences after the presenter sacked the rapper from his studio for showing up late and being rude.

Ola Michael of Neat FM, in a phone in conversation with both Andy and Okese 1, helped both parties patch up.

The media personality and the rapper exchanged apologies after reflecting on their exchanges on the Daybreak Hitz Show.

Andy Dosty admitted that his ego may have gotten the better of him as he reckoned that he could have dealt with the situation better.

Okese 1, who had vented on social media calling Andy unprintable names, also apologised for not going at the matter more maturely.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CLHqqHdJvf7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

However, Andy Dosty advised Okese 1 and all upcoming acts to get rid of arrogance. The seasoned presenter expressed that Okese’s behaviour during and after the show could lead to other presenters holding prejudice against him in future interviews.

Andy demanded that just as Waddle and Medikal, who are Okese’s associates, afford him the needed respect, the rapper should also do the same.