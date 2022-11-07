Rapper and one of the rich young guys in the industry Okese 1 has been hit with a shocking situation after going to see his father dead in his room.

Apparently, the father of the musician has been dead in his room for the past three days but none of his relatives were aware.

After not been able to get in touch with him for some few days, they decided to visit his home but they couldn’t have access to the house because of a wild dog in the house.

Also Read: IGP Dampare must arrest him now – Ghanaians react to video of Okese 1 seriously smoking weed in a car alongside Yaw Tog (Watch)

The sources revealed that the family decided to call on the musician to help them to check on his dad.

Upon arriving at the residence of his dad and accessing the situation, the rapper scaled the gate to get access to the house.

In video available, the rapper could be seen covering his nose before jumping over the main gate to check on the corpse of his late dad.

Also Read: Okese 1 and Andy Dosty settle their differences as they apologise to each other

Watch the video below: