Let’s stop exploiting from the Kumerica boys for our selfish gains – Okyeame Kwame

Ghanaian hip-life musician Okyeame Kwame has stressed that top musicians in Ghana should stop taking advantage of the Kumerica brand for their own selfish gains.

The rap doctor who was responding to allegations that he has been exploiting on the success of the Kumerica brand for his selfish interest said it is not necessary for top musicians in the country to take credit of what others started.

The hip-life legend has been fingered together with some popular musicians like Shatta Wale to be now exploiting from the young Kumerica musicians who they did not help to achieve their dreams.

Shatta Wale particularly after the Kumerica boys came to a limelight recorded a track with them, Awodwo Las Vegas which is doing so well.

In view of the above many people have said the top musicians who did not see any need to help these young guys have all of a sudden turned around to associate themselves with the brand.

“We need to make a clear distinction because I think that it’s been a long time that they’ve been working to get on but they’ve been unable to get on,”

“So today by the grace of God what they tried doing all these years has finally gained momentum and become global, we don’t need to take credit for it at all,” Okyeame Kwame said on Kastle FM.

“So there is no need for those of us who God has already given us fame to exploit these Kumerica movement guys for our selfish gains as if we’re rather the ones who are going to help them but we can’t help them,” he added.