Old photo of Shatta Wale in the village gets social media talking

By Qwame Benedict
Shatta Wale
Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale no doubt happens to be one of the richest musicians in the country at the moment but life wasn’t rosy as it looks now.

A new photo sighted on social media sees a very old photo of the of the self-acclaimed Dancehall King at a place believed to be a village.

Shatta Wale could be seen in the photo wearing a “baba agye ne pay” slippers, with his singlet and his bushy hair uncombed, and holding a stick in his hand.

See the photo below:

After the picture surfaced, a lot of fans and followers of the musician have reacted stating that indeed God won’t shame anyone if Shatta Wale could have transformed from his looks in the old photo to his current looks.

Read some comments below:

Abena_sugar_trust: “All his “baba agye ne pay” nyinaa now turn to designer shoes ooo oh God didn’t shame you nso??????? Leave gbee alone bonsam nana ???”.

Jaideelammy: “Saa time no na gbee ka nantwie anaa?medi3 asem bisa oo”

Nanaama047: “eeei gbee neva changes ??Nyame ay3 bi mmon ?”

One_ms_nas Abookye: “afa ha ??? # God no go shame us ???”

Akosua_scanty: “Food for the gods???“

Source:Ghpage

Wednesday, October 7, 2020
