Oldman who fell in love with a married woman demands a refund of the total money he spent on her

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
An elderly Ghanaian man has stormed Oyerepa FM’s Aunty Naa show to demand a refund of the total money he spent on a lady who lied to him that she was single.

According to this man, he has given the lady over Ghc 1,800 and he wants it all back because she told him she was single and wanted to marry him.

Meanwhile, the lady who is a trader is a married woman with kids.

He only got to find out that he was been played after a friend of the lady secretly told him that his supposed lover was just using him as a cash cow.

    Source:GHpage

