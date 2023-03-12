- Advertisement -

A Nigerian marriage counselor has stirred reactions on social media following claims that a woman’s life is tied to the bride price paid by her husband.

Jane Chukwu made the assertion in a Facebook post while advising women on how to keep a marriage, irrespective of the enlightenment and feminism mantra heralded by some women.

She argued that once a man pays a woman’s bride price, it seals the complete ownership of his partner’s life, hence, the need for a woman to please her husband all the days of his life.

“Forget civilization and feminist brouhaha, when a man pays your bride price, he has automatically paid for your life and the life you live isn’t yours anymore, the life you now have is to please him and make him happy all the days of his life,” she wrote.

Below are some reactions the post has elicited

deyemitheactor: “Who is this one now? Even me wey be traditional man no fit gree for this rubbish!”

offical_lulu: “Just marry a man that won’t think like this Aunty here. Thank you”

davidchisom60: “Meaning a woman automatically has sold herself to you because you are operating “slav3 trade” better know that marriage is built on a relationship. The better you understand that you work out the submission through love and commitment the better for you.”

leochard1: “What if them return the bride price? Does that mean they returned your life?”