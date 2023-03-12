type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyle“Once a man pays your bride price, he has paid for your...
Lifestyle

“Once a man pays your bride price, he has paid for your life” — Marriage counselor

By Kweku Derrick
Jane Chukwu on bride price and marriage
- Advertisement -

A Nigerian marriage counselor has stirred reactions on social media following claims that a woman’s life is tied to the bride price paid by her husband.

Jane Chukwu made the assertion in a Facebook post while advising women on how to keep a marriage, irrespective of the enlightenment and feminism mantra heralded by some women.

She argued that once a man pays a woman’s bride price, it seals the complete ownership of his partner’s life, hence, the need for a woman to please her husband all the days of his life.

“Forget civilization and feminist brouhaha, when a man pays your bride price, he has automatically paid for your life and the life you live isn’t yours anymore, the life you now have is to please him and make him happy all the days of his life,” she wrote.

Below are some reactions the post has elicited

deyemitheactor: “Who is this one now? Even me wey be traditional man no fit gree for this rubbish!”

offical_lulu: “Just marry a man that won’t think like this Aunty here. Thank you”

davidchisom60: “Meaning a woman automatically has sold herself to you because you are operating “slav3 trade” better know that marriage is built on a relationship. The better you understand that you work out the submission through love and commitment the better for you.”

leochard1: “What if them return the bride price? Does that mean they returned your life?”

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Sunday, March 12, 2023
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    84.3 ° F
    84.3 °
    84.3 °
    70 %
    3.2mph
    100 %
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News