One NPP supporter confirmed dead, 7 others severely injured while jubilating over party’s win

Sad news from Central Region; It has come to our notice that one person has died and seven seriously injured in an accident at Ekumfi Esaakyire.

The incident occurred whiles they jubilating following the declaration of Nana Akuffo Addo as President-elect in the 2020 presidential elections.

The accident is said to have hapened around 8:30 PM Wednesday on the Ekumfi Esaakyire to Ajumako Road when the victims who are supporters of the NPP were driving in a taxi cab in excitement.

The taxi was moving at top speed and in the process, the driver lost control of the car, somersaulted, and plunged into a bush. One died on the spot while seven others were seriously injured, an eyewitness reports.

The body has been deposited at Saltpond Mortuary while the injured are also receiving treatment at Mankessim Government Hospital, Kasapa FM reports.

NB: The opposition NDC party won the Parliamentary election in Ekumfi but the ruing NPP won the presidential election.