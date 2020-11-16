Only foolish people believe Kwaku Oteng is the father of Tracey Boakye’s daughter – Afia Schwarzenegger(VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

The issue of the father of actress Tracey Boakye’s daughter is still on the lips of some Ghanaians who are bent on unravelling the true identity of the child.

According to Afia Schwarzenegger in a new video sighted, she is still finding it difficult to understand why people would believe the CEO of Adonko and Angel Broadcasting Network is the father of Tracey Boakye’s baby named Nhyira.

She went on to state that Kwaku Oteng is not shy to let the world know that he has married a lot of women so why would he hide a baby he fathered.

Afia Schwarzenegger revealed that all those saying Kwaku Oteng is the father lacks the common sense to think and analyse situations.

Watch the video below:

Well, in other news, some people are of the view that because Afia Schwar has been sacked from her house for allegedly beating up her gateman and since she doesn’t want to be in the news, she is bringing up something else.

Netizen are now torn into two on who is the father of the daughter of Tracey Boakye while some think its former President John Mahama others also believe its Dr Kwaku Oteng.