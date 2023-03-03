- Advertisement -

Self-acclaimed rich man Shatta Bandle is of the view that only money can make a woman humble.

According to him, when a man is rich and has money women tend to humble themselves and start making demands to the extent of some asking to be beaten.

He posted on his Instagram page: “Money makes ladies humble; once you have money, they are like, babe, you promised to beat me today”.

See his post below:

Shatta Bandle

