Only money can make a woman humble - Shatta Bandle
Entertainment

Only money can make a woman humble – Shatta Bandle

By Qwame Benedict
Shatta-Bandle with ladies
Shatta-Bandle
Self-acclaimed rich man Shatta Bandle is of the view that only money can make a woman humble.

According to him, when a man is rich and has money women tend to humble themselves and start making demands to the extent of some asking to be beaten.

He posted on his Instagram page: “Money makes ladies humble; once you have money, they are like, babe, you promised to beat me today”.

See his post below:

Shatta Bandle

    Source:Ghpage

