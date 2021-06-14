Popular Ghanaian broadcast Journalist and social media commentator Ricky Tenneson has stated that Sarkodie is the only musician making clean money out of his music.

The Journalist in a post on Facebook does not agree with the school of thought that other musicians need to study dancehall artiste Shatta Wale because he is successful.

According to Ricky, some of these ‘rich’ musicians make their money through fraudulent activities such as blackmails, money laundering and money rituals.

Ricky Tenneson further opined that the only musician making genuine money out of music is rapper Sarkodie.

He wrote on Facebook; “Shatta get money, Shatta get money; and other musicians need to “study” him because he’s an an epitome of a successful musician #Me: Smh..FOH….Or now you people want make we begin to expose how some of these talents make their money? The BLACKMAILS, Extortions, Slush funds, money laundering, money rituals, credit card fraud?? The only top-tier Ghanaian artist making “clean money” from his music/Brand is Sarkodie periodt!!!”

Over the weekend, Shatta Wale had a heated argument with Entertainment Journalist Arnold Asamoah Baidoo after the latter called him inconsistent and confused.

Shatta Wale who was very furious described Arnold as a poor Journalist who has achieved nothing in his career.

The ‘My Level’ hitmaker also bragged about his wealth and what he has achieved from his music career.