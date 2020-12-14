- Advertisement -

Controversial Afia Schwarzenegger has once again taken a serious swipe at television presenter Mona Gucci in her latest attack in their ongoing fight.

Earlier we reported that Afia Schwarzenegger and Mona Gucci are fighting and have released some secret about each other on social media which Mona saying she has fed Afia before.

In Afia’s new post sighted, the self-acclaimed Queen on Comedy was of the view that people who are intelligent in life would never be driving in town in a Kantanka car referring to Mona.

She posted: “I’m yet to see an intelligent person drive kantanka car…Pls the keyword here Is Intelligent Not Broke. Good morning”.

See screenshot of her post below: