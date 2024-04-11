Opambour threatens to curse Jack Alolome, owner and host of Accra FM for disgracing his wife

- Advertisement -

Controversial Ghanaian man of God, Opambour has angrily responded to the recent interview of Gospel musician, Jack Alolome on Accra FM.

Opambour has falsified Jack Alolome’s claims, adding that it is a disrespect and disgrace to his beautiful wife.

In his response, the controversial man of God has given Jack Alolome two weeks to retract his statement or face his wrath.

Opambour claims he would curse Jack Alolome, the management of Accra FM, and the person who hosted him should he refuse to retract his statement.

“Let the owner of the station listen, I will curse you with the power of God, I will curse your work, I will curse your wife and I will curse your offspring with the power of God. Listen again, the host of the program, I will curse you with the power of God, I will curse your wife and curse your children. Everybody else in the studio, I will curse you and your entire generation. If I don’t hear anything before next week, I will curse your life and destiny,” he said.