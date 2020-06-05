Osebo storms the internet with another ‘crazy’ fashion trend – See photos

Nana Aba Anamoah’s baby daddy, Richard Brown aka Osebo, the popular fashion ‘god’ has made a name for himself as one of the most outstanding fashionistas in the fashion world (industry), especially in Ghana.

READ ALSO: Osebo confirms Kennedy Agyapong’s claims; says Obinim slept with his wife

His sense of fashion is far and way beyond the normal. He came not so long ago but he’s been able to stand tall, taking the lead as one of the sought after fashion expert who has styled a number of top names in the Ghanaian celebrity scoop.

Osebo once again has set the internet ablaze with another hot, new and ‘crazy’ fashion trend; Netizens can’t just keep their eyes off. This time, people think he’s taken it too far with a high waist skirt on a coat.

Zara Ghana CEO chaperoned his dressing variety with black sunglasses, opted for a black boot to match his feet like he does most of the time and an old-buggy cap to spice it up looking all classy and ‘dope’.

READ ALSO: Photos of Nana Aba’s baby daddy Osebo stylishly roaming town wearing skirt & shirt again go viral

See some of the photos below;