COP Kofi Boakye recently celebrated his 60th Birthday and had a lot of people joining him to celebrate his big day including millionaires Osei Kwame Despite and Ibrahim Mahama.

At the event, several celebrities joined the now-retired police officer COP Kofi Boakye to celebrate his birthday in grand style.

in a video sighted, the CEO of Engineers and Planners Ibrahim Mahama is seen exchanging pleasantries with Kwame Despite and others who were present at the event.

Ibrahim Mahama shook the hands of Kwame Despite before hugging him and later finding out from him how he was fairing.

Watch the video below:

Check out some comments from netizens below:

_arhenewaa_: “Nti saa no nebu woaa wohw3 aa dea he na ne sika d))so”

_wil_liaam: “One get private jet one too get 3 colCadillac car”

Ms_debbief: “hustle oh so that u won’t be giving unnecessary comments”

Abigailnakichartey: “By now nka mcbrown nam mu bi???”

