Peter Nwachukwu, the man at the centre of controversy surrounding the death of one of Nigeria’s most popular gospel artists Osinachi Nwachukwu has broken the silence on the allegation that she killed his wife.

The embattled husband according to reports has spoken from police custody. Mr Peter was arrested by the police for the death of his wife.

He was arrested by officers of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command over the death of his wife.

Speaking from police custody, Peter Nwachukwu said his late wife (Osinachi, 42) had been ill since November last year.

Per the reports, he said he first took her to Federal Medical Center (FMC), later to Gwagwalada General hospital, and then to National hospital, where she finally died.

Mr Peter said this amid failure to disclose the nature of the illness that killed the ‘Angelic Voice’ singer.

Meanwhile, an autopsy has now been carried out on Osinachi Nwachukwu’s corpse to authenticate the real cause of her death.

It became necessary that an autopsy must be carried out after the late singer’s husband, alleged to have been responsible for her death, denied any wrongdoing.