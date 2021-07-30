- Advertisement -

The 2020 Running mate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer has fulfilled her promise of donating an iPad Pro to Oswald – a 9-year-old pupil of Christ Ambassadors school whose ‘Our Day’ petition to his mother has gone viral.

The student’s petition became a national emergency after items on his list for the end of term party caught the attention of reputable brands who pledged different products to sponsor the boy’s Our Day celebrations.

Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang was thrilled and fascinated by the detailed nature of Oswald’s letter to his mother.

In a tweet on Friday the former Education Minister said, “I am immediately sending to him, the latest iPad Pro fully loaded with educational content just as he wishes.”

Describing the Class three pupil as an intelligent boy, she also wished the 9-year-old a memorable day, promising that “[I] will pay you and your classmates a visit soon”.

Well, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has proven to be a woman of her words as she has delivered the iPad Pro gift to Oswald.

She tweeted a photo of the handing over moment and wrote: “My iPad pro gift to young Oswald has just been delivered to him. Keep studying #OurDay“.

Oswald and his teacher Mrs Appiah have taken over the trends on Twitter with both of them enjoying the spotlight the Our Day list has brought to their school.

The icing on the cake saw Ghanaian artists KiDi, Dope Nation and Mr Drew passing through to offer their support to the 9-year-old internet sensation.

Watch all the fun moments in the video below.