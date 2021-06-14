OV outdoors new look to announce her comeback (VIDEO)

Former Bhim Nation signee Okailey Verse popularly know as OV real name Barbara Naa Okailey Nyarko after months of going MIA is back with a new look.

The MTN hitmaker season 7 winner since leaving Stonebwoy’s Burnington Music label to join Blakk Cedi’s Blakk Arm Label has been silent in the music scene.

From the look of things seems Black Cedi who happens to be the former manager of Stonebwoy is channeling all his energy and efforts into Kelvynboy’s career leaving OV to her fate.

OV went live on social media as she jams to O’kenneth joint Agyeiwaa featuring the Asaka boys.

From the video, one could see OV had change and this time has added a nose pirecing to her already known dreadlocks.

Watch the video below:

She is one of the most talented musicians, guitarists, and dancers that everyone is looking out for in Ghana’s music industry. The artist has a great personality, an amazing voice, and her style of music is appealing.