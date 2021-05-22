type here...
GhPageNewsOer 30 suspected sex workers arrested in swoop at Pokuase
News

Oer 30 suspected sex workers arrested in swoop at Pokuase

By Kweku Derrick
Pokuase-sex-workers
- Advertisement -

Not less than 33 women suspected to be sex workers at Pokuase have been arrested by the Pokuase District Police in the Greater Accra Region.

The suspects, aged between 20 and 35 are mostly foreigners.

The five-hour exercise was led by the District Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dickson Obeng, with support from the Immigration Service, National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), and a task force from the Ga North Municipal Assembly.

It also saw the demolition of several unauthorized wooden structures being inhabited and used by the suspected sex workers.

The police noted that the structures in which the suspects resided also served as the hideouts for drug peddlers, robbers, and minors who are sexually exploited.

According to DSP Obeng, the suspects would be screened and the foreigners among them handed over to the Ghana Immigration Service for further verification of their immigration statuses.

Those found culpable would be arraigned.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, May 22, 2021
Accra
few clouds
90 ° F
90 °
90 °
58 %
2.6mph
20 %
Sat
88 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
87 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
86 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News