Owusu Bempah hints at powerful prophecies on 31st December night

Iconic Ghanaian prophet and evangelist of God, Rev Owusu Bempah has assured Ghanaians to expect fireworks from him this 31st December night because God is going to use him as a vessel to tell the future.

Rev Owusu Bempha has been given 31st December night prophecies for the past 2 decades and counting – And although most of his prophecies fail to materialise but he hasn’t given up on predicting the future despite the severe attacks.

Speaking to his congregation last Sunday during church service, the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries promised Ghanaians to dedicate their ears to his 31st December night prophecies because they will hear of words not spoken by any man born of a woman.

The man of God likened his eagers to that how Lionel Messi of Argentina was reported to have a sleepless night before the final match with France in Qatar.



“This year’s 31st All Night will be different from the others. We will see things we’ve not seen before and Ghanaians will hear what they’ve never heard before”.



“I have meant the 31st night service and I can’t sleep. I wish tomorrow was the 31st. It’s like Jesus rising to Heaven after his death. He was wild because he didn’t want anything to disturb him.”

“In the World Cup, there is an Argentine player called Messi and I heard that he couldn’t sleep because of the game, I’ve meant 31st night more than Messi meant the World Cup,” he said.

