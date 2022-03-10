type here...
GhPageNewsHow Pablo mourned Constable Emmanuel Osei shortly after killing him
News

How Pablo mourned Constable Emmanuel Osei shortly after killing him

By Qwame Benedict
How Pablo mourned Constable Emmanuel Osei shortly after killing him
Pablo and Emmanuel Osei
- Advertisement -

Some Ghanaians are still in shock after it emerged that Constable Emmanuel Kobby Osei the policeman providing escort to a bullion van in Jamestown was actually killed by his own colleagues in the service.

Per the audio recording which went viral on social media days ago, Emmanuel was killed by one Reindorf Gyimah also known as Pablo on the day of the operation because he has allegedly identified him.

Well, it has emerged that a few hours after the story of Constable Emma went viral, the killer which is Pablo went on social media.

On his wall, he posted ”You still day my heart forever Jah guide your soul RIP Osei”

See screenshot below:

Constable Emmanuel Osei

That notwithstanding, Pablo who allegedly committed the act joined his other colleagues to mourn with Emmanuel’s family during his burial.

In a new development, some Ghanaians have tasked the Ghana Police Service to do serious background checks on people before enlisting them into the service.

This comes after it was revealed that Pablo who is a former Sunyani Secondary School was sacked by the school for his involvement in a theft case.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, March 10, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    87.3 ° F
    87.3 °
    87.3 °
    68 %
    4.2mph
    41 %
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News