Some Ghanaians are still in shock after it emerged that Constable Emmanuel Kobby Osei the policeman providing escort to a bullion van in Jamestown was actually killed by his own colleagues in the service.

Per the audio recording which went viral on social media days ago, Emmanuel was killed by one Reindorf Gyimah also known as Pablo on the day of the operation because he has allegedly identified him.

Well, it has emerged that a few hours after the story of Constable Emma went viral, the killer which is Pablo went on social media.

On his wall, he posted ”You still day my heart forever Jah guide your soul RIP Osei”

See screenshot below:

Constable Emmanuel Osei

That notwithstanding, Pablo who allegedly committed the act joined his other colleagues to mourn with Emmanuel’s family during his burial.

In a new development, some Ghanaians have tasked the Ghana Police Service to do serious background checks on people before enlisting them into the service.

This comes after it was revealed that Pablo who is a former Sunyani Secondary School was sacked by the school for his involvement in a theft case.