I paid 25k cedis to stop them from leaking the bedroom videos- Serwaa Amihere

Media personality and brand ambassador, Serwaa Amihere has after a long silence spoken following the release of her leaked videos with Henry Fitz.

Serwaa Amihere claims Henry Fitz together with Edem Saviour Ketti, and Candylove Kwaykewaa Ababio connived to extort money from her.

Serwaa claims she paid 25k ghana cedis to the trio to stop them from releasing the leaked videos, however, they went ahead to bring the videos to drop them even after paying them.

Narrating how she paid the money to the trio, Serwaa noted that “her make-up artist informed her about a text from an unknown person demanding an amount of GH5000 under the pretext that he owned Serwaa’s nude pictures”.

She added that “another person called demanding an amount of 20,000.00 to be sent to a particular MTN number”.