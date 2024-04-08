Two arrested for leaking bedroom videos of Serwaa Amihere; police run after Henry Fitz

- Advertisement -

The information available at the news desk of Ghpage.com is that the Ghana police have “walked the talk” as two people have been arrested.

This comes after media personality, Serwaa Amihere filed a lawsuit at the Dansoman Circuit court against Henry Amponsah popularly known as Henry Fitz, Edem Saviour Ketti, and Candylove Kwaykewaa Ababio.

Per the report, the trio connived to blackmail and mar the hard-earned reputation of the GHONE TV presenter.

Following the release of the lawsuit, the police have disclosed that Candylove Kwakyewaa Ababio and Edem Savior Ketti have been arrested to facilitate investigations.

Stating precisely where he was picked, the police said in the communique that Edem Saviour Ketti was arrested at his hideout at Dzorwulu.

Meanwhile, Henry Fitz, who happens to be the one who the story revolves around is yet to be arrested by the Ghana Police.