I taught Ghanaians how to use “Wo maame tw3” to insult- Afia Schwar brags

Controversial media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger says she deserves some appreciation from Ghanaians.

In a self-recorded video sighted by Ghpage.com, the self-acclaimed comedienne claims she has done a lot for Ghanaians so she deserves some reward.

According to her, she is the reason why the usage of “wo maame tw3” is widely used in Ghana these days.

She noted in the video that before she made the usage normal, people felt too shy to use it but now, it is used at churches, work, and Parliament House among others.