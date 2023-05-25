- Advertisement -

Social media sensation, Pamela Odame Watara, has for some time now been missing in action. Unlike her, he has been off the radar for a long time now.

It appears her hiatus from social media was not by chance but rather an unforeseen circumstance that met her along her life path.

Pamela detailed in a recent interview that her absence was necessary because she needed time to reassess her life after conceiving a baby

Pamela Odame revealed just three months after giving birth, the baby died — an unfortunate thing that affected herself and the baby daddy badly.

“My son was about two to three months when he passed. It was not easy for me and my baby daddy,” she said.

As a first-time mother, Pamela expressed the deep bond she had formed with her son, making losing him an incredibly painful experience that affected her mental and emotional well-being.

“I lost weight drastically. It was very tough but you have to just accept it and move on with life. What is ahead is better than what is gone,” she said