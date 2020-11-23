Kumawood actor Papa Kumasi, the actor who linked Ama Vanessa to Funny Face has finally broken silence disclosing what he knows about the affair between the two.

Before Funny Face and his baby mama, Vanessa met it’s believed that it was through Papa Kumasi that both got to know each other leading to a relationship.

During the interview on Ghpage TV where Vanessa told her side of her story following her baby daddy’s wild allegations against her revealed that it was through the Kumawood actor she got into a relationship with Funny Face.

“Funny Face couldn’t tell me in the face he likes me. He told Papa Kumasi who later gave my contact to him.

So it was through Papa Kumasi that Funny Face got know me because I was working with him” Vanessa told Rashad.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW;

After years of ‘running away’ from interviews, the ‘Keshey language’ originator in a convo with Rashad on GhPage TV admitted to connecting the two some time ago on ‘Chop Box’ set when Funny Face came to him showing interest in Ama.

However, after years Funny Face of staying together complained to him concerning Vanessa’s attitude but he didn’t take sides because according to him there are problems in every relationship.

On why he has not come out all these while to talk on their saga, Kumasi said is due to the reason that he sees no sense for him to add his voice, after all, it’s their life and how they (Funny Face and Baby Mama) go about it doesn’t concern him.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

Papa Kumasi further, expressed his disappointment about how the issue has circulated across all social media platforms.

“I’ve advised the two especially my ‘daughter’ Vanessa but if they want to fight, they should go ahead”, he said.

The ‘guy guy’ Kumasi based superstar advised the general public to use social media with great caution as it can make and unmake a person depending on what he/she puts out there.