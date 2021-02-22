Pappy Kojo clarifies his comments about being gay

- Advertisement -

Pappy Kojo made headlines a couple of days ago after declaring on live television that he was gay.

In what looked like the rapper coming out of the closet, Pappy told Giovani Caleb, host of the SHOWBIZ360 show on TV3 that he is into men.

This statement he made after Giovani probed into his relationship with the actress and movie producer, Yvonne Nelson.

The rapper who hails from Takoradi, in response to whether he dated Yvonne, stated without mincing words that he was gay.

Pappy added that Yvonne would hook him up with some attractive men stating that his ideal kinda man was John Dumelo.

The audience broke into a loud laugh as Pappy grinned at the camera after making this statement.

The rapper is one of the perkiest celebrities in the country and many thought he was only being playful.

However, after stories of him being gay came out, the Awoa wordsmith has come out to clarify his statement.

In a post on Instagram Pappy Kojo wrote, ”Guys let’s be calm , if I start snitching on the girls I’ve been with I will be sacked from Ghana ??, I’m a rapper I can call myself Gabriel whenever I want & I still think John is cute.”

He asked newsmakers to slow down on propagating news of him being into men because it was only a joke.

He boasted that he had been with so many women that if he gave away their names he would have to be banished from the country.

Nonetheless, Pappy wittily mentioned that he still finds John Dumelo very cute.