type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsPart 2 atopa video? Henry Fitz says his next writeup will end...
News

Part 2 atopa video? Henry Fitz says his next writeup will end Serwaa Amihere (Screenshot)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Henry Fitz is knocking out all his attackers like prime Mike Tyson. The disgruntled businessman has threatened to bury Serwaa Amihere’s reputation once and for all in his next post.

Henry who was declared wanted by the State yesterday has alleged to have the nudes of Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere’s known godmother.

In a contentious writeup, Henry also alleged Nana Aba wanted to link him up with Sandra Ankobiah despite knowing well that he was in an extramarital affair with Serwaa Amihere.

READ ALSO: “Atopa wahala” – I have over 20 videos with Serwaa Amihere – Henry Fitz speaks and drops dirty secrets

Grid of Nana-Aba-Anamoah-Henry-Fitz-and-Serwaa-Amihere
Nana-Aba-Anamoah-Henry-Fitz-and-Serwaa-Amihere

All these deep allegations have taken over social media trends as a lot of Ghanaians are shocked about the gravity of the issue.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

In a very worrying write-up, Henry has warned that his next write-up will be the end of Serwaa Amihere.

Social media users who have come across Henry’s writeup have insinuated that maybe he’ll be publishing another intimate video of himself and Serwaa as he had been accused as the person behind the leak of the first one.

READ ALSO: Henry Fitz leaks first chat with Nana Aba as alleged nude video claims and other dirty secrets pop up

READ ALSO: Ghanaians react as the tall list of all the popular female celebrities Henry Fitz has allegedly chopped drops

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Accra
few clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
94 %
1.9mph
20 %
Tue
88 °
Wed
88 °
Thu
88 °
Fri
88 °
Sat
89 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more