type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsPart two of the trending Legon level 200 atopa video surfaces
News

Part two of the trending Legon level 200 atopa video surfaces

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Part two of the trending Legon level 200 atopa video surfaces

A level 200 Legon student named Dorcy Akuffo has taken over social media trends after her nude video leaked online.

According to sources, Dorcy is currently pursuing a course in humanities at the prestigious university.

In the first video that got leaked online, Dorcy was seen playing her vajayjay.

READ ALSO: Full Legon level 200 students atopa video trends

Trending Legon atopa video

Unfortunately, the person behind the leak has dropped another set of videos just to disgrace the poor student.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

As seen in these new short clips, Dorcy first twerked in a bra and underwear and later went fully naked to dance for the receiver of the videos.

She told the receiver of the videos that she’s very bad at twerking hence he shouldn’t make a mockery out of her poor moves.

Click on this LINK to watch the video

READ ALSO: Trending Legon level 200 atopa video

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Thursday, October 5, 2023
Accra
broken clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
83 %
4.2mph
75 %
Thu
83 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways