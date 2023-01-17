type here...
By Armani Brooklyn
A video of a pastor blasting his church members for giving 100 naira which is equivalent to Ghc2.70p as an offering has been making the rounds online.

In the short video, the clergyman who was enraged that his members gave such a meagre sum as an offering, said it was one of the reasons they have remained poor.

He said it is shameful that they are giving the Almighty N100 and N20 considering that the church buys 20 litres of fuel which it uses for every service.

According to him, while guests come and give bountiful offerings to God and receive large offerings, his members will remain poor if they continue to give small offerings.

The pastor who spoke in Igbo language berated them for not giving the Most High a reasonable sum of money.

In his words, “Shame to you that came to give God N100. That is why others who come here that give big money receive blessings while you as a member will remain poor because you give small money.”

“You stand up majestically to come and give God N100 and those of you who also give N20.”

Watch the video below:

