An African pastor has caused a massive stir on the internet with his bizarre healing style.

In a video that has surfaced on the internet and received mixed reactions, this pastor called one of his female church members to deliver her from the shackles of the devil.

While praying for her, he paused and passionately kissed her to cast out the demons supposedly living in her.

As claimed by the pastor, he can only drive away the demons living in the lady by kissing her and the woman in turn gave him the go-ahead.

These modern pastors have been doing the most, because how can you passionately kiss someone with the claim that you’re casting out the demons living in her?

Alot of the comments from social media users suggest that the pastor in the viral video isn’t genuine because no ‘proper’ man of God will behave in such a manner.

Watch the video below to know more…

Check out some of the comments gathered under the condemnable video;

@Deariefresh – Na all this uncompleted building churches this kind werey act de always happen

@Sisterhuncho – The pastor, young woman, husband are all mad. In fact, the whole congregation, all of them Dey craze

@King Obidike – Look at the congregation, 95% are women. Because they won’t stay one place, walking up and down looking for miracle. What sort of disgusting church is this ffs

@XX_Kelly – My uncle was a pastor & had his own church & cheated more then once on my Aunty with the same women who also attended our church, this is exactly why I have trust issues with pastors & Sunday service .I do all my church service with God himself with no 3rd party ..