- Advertisement -

Popular preacher Ogya Nyame who is the founder and leader of Shinning Grace Chapel International has done wonders at his lavish birthday party.

The preacher whose real name Isaac Appiah during his birthday celebration over the weekend where he spiritually commanded mobile money into the account of all the guests who turned out for the event.

Ogya Nyame who also goes by the name Amansie Nsroma 1 before carrying out this act shared some testimonies of his encounter with some people who called on him for help.

After sharing the testimonies, he asked his guests to bring out and hold their phone up high so he prays for them to receive the help that they have been expecting all these years.

Watch the video below:

In another development, Bishop Isaac Appiah in a special interview session on Ghpage TV with Host Rashad Kojo Emmanuel revealed he was a notorious armed robber, bodybuilder and a land guard somewhere in Kumasi during the tenure of John Agyekum Kuffour.

Born and bred in Kokofu, a town in the Ashanti Region of Ghana had no educational background and most of it all very stubborn met countless men of God who prophesied to him that he would become a man of God.