Rashida Black Beauty accuses Pastor Prince of sleeping with her in a hotel room (Video)

The founder and leader of Springs of Grace Executive Fellowship and Pastor Prince Ministries Pastor Prince Elisha Osei Kofi has taken over social media trends for allegedly sleeping with Rashida Black Beauty.

According to trending reports on TikTok, Pastor Prince who’s a married man of God allegedly lured Rashida Black Beauty to Accra with the promise of setting up a business for her.

Apparently, Pastor Prince allegedly told Rashida Black Beauty that he would set up a business for her since she’s currently unemployed but that it was just a smoke screen to get into her pants.

After getting to Accra, Pastor Prince reportedly booked a hotel room for them to spend some time together and it was there that the sexual encounter happened.

In the circulating TikTok video, Rashida firmly accused the married man of God of sleeping with her.

Meanwhile, some benevolent people on Tiktok had raised funds to help Rashida Black Beauty enrol into a fashion apprenticeship program but Pastor Prince allegedly told her to ignore them and come to him for help.

Watch the video below to know more…

Who’s Pastor Prince Elisha

Pastor Prince Elisha Osei Kofi, popularly known as “Prophet Major” is believed to be a powerful man of God with the grace of prophetic healing, word, deliverance and deep revelation.



Pastor Elisha Osei Kofi is the head Pastor, founder and leader of Springs Of GRACE Executive Ministry, an Executive Service.

In 2019, he uncovered why Vicky Zugah’s marriages and relationships keep on failing and according to him, it’s because she once dated a married man and the woman cursed her.

In the same year, Pastor Prince said some politicians in Ghana were behind the killing of Suzzy Williams and Kwame Owusu Ansah.

He claimed that they sacrificed their blood to achieve their goals. Suzzy Williams died in 2005 and Kwame Owusu Ansah died in 2008.

He’s now very popular on Tiktok for his daily guidance and counselling to the young and old