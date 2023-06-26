Pastor shoots wife twice in front of their kids and later shoots himself

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A piece of sad news that has taken over social media trends reports the unanticipated attempted murder and suicide of a very popular pastor in the US.



According to sources, Pastor Danny Prenell and his wife, Gabby lodged into The Hampton Inn and Suites in Mississippi, USA on Wednesday afternoon with their three kids

Not long after they lodged, at about 3:30 pm, Pastor Danny shot his wife twice in the presence of the kids and turned the gun on himself, firing once.

The wife suffered some wounds on her abdomen and arm. She is presently in the ICU.

Pastor Danny is also in the hospital but in a stable condition. No one knows the reason for the Pastor’s action.

Meanwhile, a week to this tragic incident, he posted his wife on her birthday, calling her ‘my queen’ and ‘the woman that I love and owe my life to’.

We have been informed that when he’s discharged from the hospital, he will be charged with multiple felonies.

Their children are now under the custody of Child Protective Services.

