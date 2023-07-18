Young African man shares loved-up moment with elderly foreign lover (Video)

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A video of a young man with his elderly Caucasian lover has gone viral and caused a massive stir on social media.



The video captures the young man, who appears to be in his 20s, enjoying an affectionate moment with his older partner.

They can be seen engaging in a loving gesture as he rubs her stomach in a circular motion while they exchange inaudible words, clearly relishing the moment.



The video, which has rapidly gained attention and triggered a wave of reactions, was initially shared on TikTok by user @laquicaman1 with the caption, “All in the name of I want Canadian passport because Tinubu’s government dey show us shege for 9ja”.

Watch the video below to know more…

Most African men have now employed the scheme of marrying very old foreign women as a means to get out of their various countries.

It has now become a trend and most young guys are now overseas because of this.

