The ex-girlfriend of Agona Swedru based superstar Patapaa Amisty identified as Queen Peezy has broken her silence on the marriage ceremony between the one corner hitmaker and his German girlfriend now wife Liha Miller.

In an interview with GhPage TV after the marriage ceremony, Queen Peezy has stated that Patapaa is not in love with his white wife and she knows that for a fact.

Jilted Queen Peezy was also of the view that should people come out to reveal the truth about the marriage, it would be uncovered that Liha Miller was even the one who paid for the marriage and not the other way round.

According to her, she just had little issues with Patapaa who later informed her that he was travelling to Germany for a show only to return with a German girlfriend.

The title for Queen Peezy is still in contention as the newly-wedded wife and the ex-girlfriend of Patapaaa are fighting to keep the title.