Patapaa’s German girlfriend speaks on break up rumours

News went rife across all platforms days ago that Patapaa and his German girlfriend, Liha Miller have broken up as she has dumped him for a handsome Nigerian Singer.

These rumours were triggered following a series of photos of the Nigerian singer Liha Miller posted on her social media page. She posted the photos captioning with heartwarming words.

Netizens after sighting the multiple posts drew the conclusion that the two have broken up. What fueled their claims was on account of she[Liha] posting the Naija singer on ‘World Boyfriend’s day’ instead of Patapaa.

Liha Miller’s new post on social media has given a different meaning to the widespread rumours.

She posted a video of someone dancing to a song by Patapaa. Her caption under the video rubbished claims that she has gone broken up with Patapaa.

According to the caption, they are still together. It reads; “Our Pa2Pa Soja Is Jamming To The Song Called “Alima” By My Husband @patapaa_amisty (Will Be Out Soon)!!”

See screenshot below;