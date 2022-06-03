- Advertisement -

A lot has happened in the past few days in regards to the relationship between Ghanaian hiplife musician Patapaa Amisty and his wife Liha Miller, which has caused a lot of buzzes online.

It had been alleged that the interracial couple is having issues at home and have reportedly dissolved their marriage – a claim Patapaa earlier debunked and clarified that it has rather been months since they both saw each other because Liha has moved back to Germany where she works as a professional nurse.

However, it’s not clear what happened in the last 48 hrs that has compelled Patapaa to start throwing tantrums on his WhatsApp status and making allegations against renowned blogger Zionfelix for being the cause of the problems in his marriage.

Liha on the other hand has subtly replied to her husband after he accused Blogger Zionfelix of causing havoc in his marriage. In a video Liha Miller shared on social media, she made it clear that she is not bothered about the news circulating about her failed marriage.

This comes after Zionfelix jetted off to Germany recently and was seen cruising in a car with Patapaa’s wife prior to an interview they were yet to have to address the whole brouhaha.

After finally getting the opportunity to speak to Zionfelix, a celebrity and lifestyle blogger, Liha addressed all the rumours that have rocked her marriage as maturely as she could.

According to the German blonde, she and Patapaa are still legally married so everything that has gone down should be treated with a pinch of salt.

She continues to say that even if their marriage is troubled, nobody has the right to talk about it and make recommendations for them except themselves or their respective parents.

Watch the video to know more…

Meanwhile, Zionfelix has also responded to the damning accusations by Patapaa suggesting he’s the one behind the stale relationship between him and his wife at the moment.

The blogger additionally revealed that he has met Liha Miller only twice one in Ghana and their most recent encounter has given birth to this whole fuss.

Pained Zionfelix categorically stated in a self-made video that Liha Miller isn’t her lover as speculated and Patapaa took to the internet to falsely accuse him of such because he failed to first inform him before interviewing his wife.

We hope Liha’s response in the interview will not trigger another heated reaction from Patapaa in the coming days.